Novonix (NASDAQ:NVX) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of Novonix Limited (NASDAQ:NVX – Get Rating) were down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.85. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 28,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.
Novonix Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 53.38 and a current ratio of 54.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29.
Institutional Trading of Novonix
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novonix in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Novonix in the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new position in Novonix in the first quarter worth approximately $328,000.
About Novonix
Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. It operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.
