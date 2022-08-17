Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Holdings Boosted by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after purchasing an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,014,000 after purchasing an additional 290,534 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,237,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,020,000 after purchasing an additional 121,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 856,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,817,000 after purchasing an additional 49,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Trading Down 1.1 %

Nucor stock opened at $141.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $88.50 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.40.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock worth $6,616,198. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NUE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.18.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

