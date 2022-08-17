NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Receives $61.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

NUVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on NuVasive to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NuVasive from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NuVasive Stock Down 3.8 %

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NuVasive

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in NuVasive by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuVasive by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

