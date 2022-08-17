Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Up 5.2% in July

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the July 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of JMM stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.37.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
