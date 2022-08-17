nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 3,591 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
nVent Electric Price Performance
NVT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 546,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of nVent Electric
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.