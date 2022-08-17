nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski Sells 3,591 Shares

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total transaction of $132,436.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NVT traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.42. 546,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 820,278. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.72 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 10.57%. nVent Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

