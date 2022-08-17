NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is AGF Investments Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,007,543 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,163 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $274,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $295.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $6.26 on Wednesday, reaching $182.53. 538,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,947,680. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

