NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 881 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $188.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $471.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

