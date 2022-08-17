NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,042 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $24,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,668 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,014,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,947,680. The company has a market cap of $460.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

