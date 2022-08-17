O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,503 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.2% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 283,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,993,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

