O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,079 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 794,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 20.7% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $52,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,423,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,661,000 after acquiring an additional 320,837 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,749,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,798,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 852,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,409,000 after buying an additional 108,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 83,262 shares during the period.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.74. 275,206 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.98. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

