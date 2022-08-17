O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 285 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PG traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $149.44. 36,501 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,891,951. The firm has a market cap of $357.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,907 shares of company stock valued at $31,820,393. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

