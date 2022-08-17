Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 250 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises 0.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, First American Bank boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 7,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total value of $3,342,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total transaction of $65,365.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,561.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.52, for a total transaction of $3,342,640.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,613,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,258 shares of company stock valued at $15,622,745 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.84.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $8.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $488.46. The company had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 545.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

