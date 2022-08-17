Oak Grove Capital LLC Acquires 6,428 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises approximately 4.8% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $23.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,471. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $455.23 and a 200-day moving average of $495.93. The company has a market capitalization of $67.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

