Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $13.24 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 782,949 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,461 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises approximately 2.7% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $13,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in F. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.9 %

F traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.95. 1,546,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,631,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.74.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

