Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,404 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $139.96. The stock had a trading volume of 432,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,849,896. The stock has a market cap of $383.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.05 and a 200 day moving average of $136.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.03.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

