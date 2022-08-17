Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $7.33 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 1.5% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $7,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 13.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $351,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.48. 7,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.71 and a 12 month high of $279.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.32. The company has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.67.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 46.14%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.