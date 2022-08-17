Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 200 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MELI. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,114,000 after purchasing an additional 32,165 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 58.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 220,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 80,954 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 147.0% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,388.18.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $57.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $996.28. 19,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,405. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $771.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $924.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $600.68 and a 52-week high of $1,970.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.78 and a beta of 1.68.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

