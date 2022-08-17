Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Oak Grove Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Fisker were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fisker by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FSR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,424,335. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $23.75.
Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.
