Obyte Price Tops $16.76 on Exchanges (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Obyte coin can now be purchased for about $16.76 or 0.00070901 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $13.71 million and $5,492.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001429 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Obyte Profile
GBYTE is a coin. Its launch date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 817,922 coins. The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Obyte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
