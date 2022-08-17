OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $9.43 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,972 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 2.4% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded down $10.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $540.74. The company had a trading volume of 72,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $462.66 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $515.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.