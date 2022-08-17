Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Down 7.8%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. 1,311 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OLK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 26.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Olink Holding AB will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLK. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 390.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 602,571 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 986,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 471,000 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,515,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 237.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 573,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 403,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 19.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,409,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,892,000 after buying an additional 232,371 shares during the last quarter. 28.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Further Reading

