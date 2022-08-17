Omni (OMNI) Price Hits $2.00 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $18.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be bought for approximately $2.00 or 0.00008538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000351 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00022967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.51 or 0.00258312 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000825 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,366 coins and its circulating supply is 563,050 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange."

