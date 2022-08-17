ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $31.00

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ONON. Piper Sandler reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of ON from $39.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ON to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.42.

NYSE:ONON opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.51. ON has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $55.87.

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ON will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in ON by 31.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 25,995 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ON by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,289,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,574 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 464,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 398,933 shares in the last quarter. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

