ON (NYSE:ONON) PT Raised to $34.00 at Morgan Stanley

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ON from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on ON from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on ON in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.08.

Get ON alerts:

ON Price Performance

NYSE ONON opened at $24.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. ON has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $55.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ON ( NYSE:ONON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $235.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.83 million. ON’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ON will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its stake in ON by 6.1% in the second quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in ON by 0.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 107,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of ON by 8.3% during the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ON during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 18.45% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. On Holding AG was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.