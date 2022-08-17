Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTEX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Open Text from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Open Text

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Open Text during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 148.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Open Text during the first quarter worth $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Open Text in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Open Text in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Price Performance

Open Text Increases Dividend

OTEX opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a 52 week low of $35.04 and a 52 week high of $55.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

Open Text Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

