Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OTEX. National Bankshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Open Text presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.00.

Open Text stock opened at $40.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.92. Open Text has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Open Text in the second quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Open Text by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in Open Text during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Open Text during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Open Text in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

