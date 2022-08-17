Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.19-$1.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$940.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.33 million. Oportun Financial also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.06 EPS.

Shares of OPRT stock opened at $7.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. Oportun Financial has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $27.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

OPRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Oportun Financial to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,296.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 388.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 50,900 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial during the first quarter worth $579,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

