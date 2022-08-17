Oppenheimer Trims DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Target Price to $23.00

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 237.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DMTK. BTIG Research cut their price target on DermTech from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $34.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

DermTech Stock Performance

Shares of DMTK opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $204.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.40. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DermTech Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DMTK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DermTech by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 956,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,110,000 after purchasing an additional 103,961 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in DermTech by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of DermTech by 2,384.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 481,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Featured Stories

