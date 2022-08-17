Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Gap Down to $34.84

Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.84, but opened at $32.25. Option Care Health shares last traded at $32.81, with a volume of 79,884 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on Option Care Health from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 6.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Option Care Health

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.03). Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $980.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $58,728.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,769 shares of company stock worth $362,089. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

