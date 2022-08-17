Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Decreased by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Oracle were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.