ORAO Network (ORAO) One Day Volume Hits $30,264.00

ORAO Network (ORAO) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One ORAO Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ORAO Network has a total market cap of $168,744.88 and approximately $30,264.00 worth of ORAO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ORAO Network has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001628 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013398 BTC.
About ORAO Network
ORAO Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,397,668 coins. ORAO Network’s official Twitter account is @OraoNetwork.
ORAO Network Coin Trading
