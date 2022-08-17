Origin Sport Hits Market Cap of $1.71 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Origin Sport has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $71,716.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00058994 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000188 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport (CRYPTO:ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Origin Sport is medium.com/origin-sport. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.