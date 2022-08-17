Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OR. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded down C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.02. The company had a trading volume of 183,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,986. The company has a market cap of C$2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.93. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$11.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Osisko Gold Royalties

About Osisko Gold Royalties

In other news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total transaction of C$412,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

