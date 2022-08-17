Otis Worldwide Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:OTIS)

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Saturday, September 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.

Otis Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide to earn $3.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.24. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $1,039,107.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

