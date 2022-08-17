Oxygen (OXY) Price Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oxygen has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $255,766.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0547 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00006564 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002144 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Theoscoin (THS) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 36,095,505 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol.

Oxygen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the exchanges listed above.

