P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.06

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.06 and traded as high as $36.97. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 57,527 shares trading hands.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

