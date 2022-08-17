PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.69.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.78 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 280.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

