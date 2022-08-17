Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 2nd

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

Pan American Silver has raised its dividend payment by an average of 34.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Pan American Silver has a dividend payout ratio of 44.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Pan American Silver to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.28. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 1,220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Pan American Silver by 13,072.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Pan American Silver by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Saturday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

