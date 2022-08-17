Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Pan American Silver to a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

PAAS opened at C$22.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of C$22.27 and a 1 year high of C$38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Pan American Silver Cuts Dividend

Pan American Silver Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

