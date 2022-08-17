Paradice Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,460,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,048 shares during the quarter. Avanos Medical accounts for 4.8% of Paradice Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.20% of Avanos Medical worth $82,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 773,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,807,000 after buying an additional 70,960 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,365,000 after acquiring an additional 87,993 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 537,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 26,487 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Avanos Medical Price Performance

Shares of AVNS traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.82. 1,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,785. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $36.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.56.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Avanos Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

