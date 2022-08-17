Paradice Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Paradice Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612,624 shares during the quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Luxfer worth $27,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,013,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,574,000 after acquiring an additional 194,363 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Luxfer by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,408 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Luxfer by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 218,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 100,869 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 63,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 25,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,606 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,260. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $14.26 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The firm has a market cap of $454.35 million, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.53.

Luxfer ( NYSE:LXFR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,094. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

