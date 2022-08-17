Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,372 Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $538,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 28.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,290,000 after buying an additional 35,909 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $262,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.82.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.96. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

