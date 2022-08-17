Parametrica Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,707 Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

ANET opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.18 and a 52 week high of $148.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.86.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,673.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 693,052 shares of company stock worth $75,489,488. 19.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

