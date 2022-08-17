Parametrica Management Ltd Buys Shares of 14,721 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CommScope in the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 17,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,748 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,587,000 after acquiring an additional 686,862 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 559,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,432.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $789,705. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

