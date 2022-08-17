Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $156,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.24%.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

