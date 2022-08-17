Parametrica Management Ltd Invests $230,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 369 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 250.5% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 55,903 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,209 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% in the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 594 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,834 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.6 %

PANW opened at $524.55 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $640.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $502.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.73.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total transaction of $392,734,736.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,744 shares in the company, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock valued at $419,078,584. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.