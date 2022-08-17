Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New $226,000 Investment in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yandex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Yandex by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,849 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Yandex Price Performance

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. Yandex has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Yandex Profile

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.