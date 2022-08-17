Parametrica Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,624 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,529,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $162,540,000 after acquiring an additional 152,293 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,708 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IART has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,752 shares of company stock worth $601,367. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.55. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

