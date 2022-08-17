Parametrica Management Ltd Takes $201,000 Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 15,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.78 and a 1 year high of $63.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

