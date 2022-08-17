Parametrica Management Ltd Takes Position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Himax Technologies by 2,889.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 201,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 194,868 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $7,758,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $4,222,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Himax Technologies by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.4%. This is a boost from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Himax Technologies Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

